Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 3.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 97,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 448,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The stock has a market cap of $819.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

