GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 3.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 394,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,572,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

GDRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

