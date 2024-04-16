agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.46

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.60. agilon health shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 734,134 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.73.

agilon health Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of agilon health by 31.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in agilon health by 228.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in agilon health by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

