ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 17th. ABIVAX Société Anonyme had issued 18,699,460 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $216,913,736 based on an initial share price of $11.60. After the end of ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

Shares of ABVX opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,807,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $16,585,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $25,345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

