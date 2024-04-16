Webuy Global Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 16th (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Webuy Global’s (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 16th. Webuy Global had issued 3,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $15,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Webuy Global Stock Down 8.3 %
WBUY opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. Webuy Global has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
About Webuy Global
