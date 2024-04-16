Webuy Global Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 16th (NASDAQ:WBUY)

Webuy Global’s (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 16th. Webuy Global had issued 3,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $15,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Webuy Global Stock Down 8.3 %

WBUY opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. Webuy Global has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

About Webuy Global

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.