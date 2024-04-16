Liberty Energy (LBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William F. Kimble sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $268,491.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,702.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

