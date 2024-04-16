780,145 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Peirce Capital Management LLC

Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 780,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,804,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,197 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,170,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. 485,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,396. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

