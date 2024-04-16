399,236 Shares in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 399,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCX. G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

NASDAQ BSCX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.24. 55,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,674. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

