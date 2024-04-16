1,471 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,111. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.39. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.