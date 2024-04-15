Voss Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Voss Capital LLC decreased its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,033 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up approximately 7.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $73,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BXC traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 71,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,841. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $996.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.91.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $712.53 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at $326,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $37,394.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,828 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $340,203.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,570 shares of company stock worth $1,000,196. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $100.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BlueLinx from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

