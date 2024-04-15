LifePlan Financial LLC Invests $238,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of Kellanova stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $4,115,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,309,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,148,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,400 shares of company stock worth $55,565,538. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

