Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Position Increased by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks accounts for 3.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Extreme Networks worth $38,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.90. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

