2,310,000 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,776,000. Xponential Fitness accounts for approximately 2.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 0.8 %

XPOF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 311,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $677.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xponential Fitness Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

