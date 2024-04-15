Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KALU stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.83. 137,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.38. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

