31,187 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. BorgWarner comprises approximately 1.1% of LifePlan Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. 2,737,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

