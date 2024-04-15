Voss Capital LLC Sells 35,147 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,147 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.70% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $32,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,185,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12,319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABG traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $215.30. 182,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,427. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

