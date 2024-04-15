Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $625.00

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $625.00 and last traded at $625.00, with a volume of 1748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $965.00.

Venator Materials Trading Down 35.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $965.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of -359.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Venator Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 219,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

