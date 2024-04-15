Dero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,870.38 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $48.10 million and $19,870.38 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.36 or 0.00005310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.10 or 0.00801219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00123252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00194519 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00105446 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

