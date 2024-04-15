Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Expands By 25.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IFV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.