Tnf LLC Grows Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Tnf LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHMD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 411,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMD traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,826. The company has a market cap of $702.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

