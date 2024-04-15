Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $85.79. 2,794,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286,086. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.