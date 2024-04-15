Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.54

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 3128879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,041 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 215.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

