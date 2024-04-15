Insider Selling: United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $53,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kyle Robert Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PRKS traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $52.57. 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,952. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $61.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.45 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRKS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRKS

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.