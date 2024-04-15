Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,537. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

