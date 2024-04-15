COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,123,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 18,473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,308.5 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 1.1 %
CICOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33.
About COSCO SHIPPING
