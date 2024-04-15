COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,123,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 18,473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,308.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 1.1 %

CICOF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

