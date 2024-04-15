bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

BPOSY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bpost NV/SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.