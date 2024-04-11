HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $29,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 2,311,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,485. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

