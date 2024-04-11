Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.01. 5,493,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,340,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $752.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

