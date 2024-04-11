Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $45.00 at Scotiabank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE MRO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 24,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 105,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.