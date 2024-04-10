TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.34%.
TSE:TRP opened at C$52.01 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Alexis A.J. Hudy acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$54.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,098.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,098.75. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 139.64%.
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
