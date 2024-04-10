CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

CSX stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,666 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

