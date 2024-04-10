Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,793,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,590 shares during the quarter. Paycor HCM accounts for 1.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $103,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,647.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $392,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $29,647.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,021 shares of company stock valued at $115,019. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 310,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

