Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $468.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $465.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $319.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $299.23 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

