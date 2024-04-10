Head to Head Analysis: Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Rivals

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 676 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology N/A $10.84 million 168.82 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.13 billion -$63.22 million 48.01

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lotus Technology’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -61.71% -60.44% -1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lotus Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 565 882 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 103.79%. Given Lotus Technology’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lotus Technology beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

