Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Transcat worth $83,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,614. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,073 shares of company stock worth $900,023. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Stock Performance

TRNS traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a PE ratio of 84.02 and a beta of 0.59. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $115.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

