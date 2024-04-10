Capital One Financial Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CNX Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CNX Resources by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.