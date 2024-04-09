Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $57.30

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $59,279,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $54,332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,567,000 after acquiring an additional 748,428 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 616.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 617,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,874,000 after acquiring an additional 531,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,451,000 after acquiring an additional 496,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TDC opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Articles

