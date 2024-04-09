Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:RNA opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $27.66.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.
