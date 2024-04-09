Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avidity Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,337 shares of company stock worth $4,690,942. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $27.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.