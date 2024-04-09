Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $32.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $3,830,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,047 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 862.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after buying an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

