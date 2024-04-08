Analysts Set Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Price Target at $47.45

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

BN stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. Brookfield has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $55,166,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 194,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

