Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of PAY opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. Paymentus has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.38 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paymentus by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1,571.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

