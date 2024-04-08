Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

Several analysts have commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $784.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $745.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $750.88 and its 200 day moving average is $646.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $363.04 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

