Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 30 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $29.33 on Friday, hitting $3,114.37. 42,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,416. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,960.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,723.16.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,997 shares of company stock worth $61,108,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,089.61.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

