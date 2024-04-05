Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 28,004 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. 72,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

