Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,506,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VWO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. 9,291,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

