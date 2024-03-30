Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Wereldhave Price Performance
Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Wereldhave has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
About Wereldhave
