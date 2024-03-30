Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Short Interest Update

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Price Performance

Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Wereldhave has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

About Wereldhave

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.