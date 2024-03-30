Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RGA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.22. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $131.29 and a 52-week high of $194.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,264,000 after buying an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

