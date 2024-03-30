ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $974,637.50, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

