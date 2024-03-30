StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 32,405 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

