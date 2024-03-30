Head-To-Head Review: CloudCommerce (CLWD) and Its Peers

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CloudCommerce to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CloudCommerce alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CloudCommerce and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.47 CloudCommerce Competitors $1.93 billion $32.37 million 10.80

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CloudCommerce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CloudCommerce and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 120 539 460 6 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.18%. Given CloudCommerce’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CloudCommerce competitors beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About CloudCommerce

(Get Free Report)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.